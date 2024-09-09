SIM card reg fix not enough vs cybercrimes

An alliance of digital experts and advocates has stressed recently that a mere technical remedy on the registration of SIM cards, like reviewing and revising its law, would not address the prevalence of cybercrimes.

In a statement, the Junk Sim Registration Network said that comprehensive data privacy protection and educating the public against digital scams -- which are supposed to be the primary responsibilities of the government -- are more imperative than reviewing and revising the SIM Registration Act.

However, it added that while fixing the loopholes of the law could be part of the solution, addressing cybercrimes as a complex and high-tech field needs more than just asking the subscribers to enroll their SIM cards.

It also stressed that SIM registration creates databases that could be targets for cyberattacks, instead of its purpose against text-related crimes.

"We need comprehensive solutions that include strong data privacy protections and public education," JSRN said.

The statement comes after the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has called for a review of the SIM Registration Act, saying that it needs an update as online scammers have reportedly found new ways to execute their criminal activities.

According to the Philippine National Police, the number of cybercrimes increased by 21.8 percent in the first quarter of 2024, compared to the same period in 2023.

DICT spokesperson Assistant Secretary Renato Paraiso said that scammers are now using internet-based messaging platforms for crimes like Viber and Messenger, among others, and are also using foreign issued SIM cards.

This resulted in both the House and the Senate to schedule their own set of hearings to review the law.

"The JSRN argues that the government should abandon the SIM registration and focus, instead, on other options that would emphasize public awareness, robust data privacy and information security measures," said the network.

To recall, Senate President Francis Escudero and Senator Grace Poe have also questioned the National Telecommunications Commission for its failure to curb text scams and tasked the agency to intensify its fight against scams instead of making excuses.