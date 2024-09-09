Sarah Burton named new Givenchy creative director

Sarah Burton, the British designer behind Kate Middleton's iconic wedding dress, has been appointed as the new creative director of Givenchy. The French luxury fashion house announced her appointment with immediate effect, marking a significant new chapter for both Burton and Givenchy. Burton will oversee both women’s and men’s collections at the brand.

“It is a great honor to be joining the beautiful house of Givenchy, it is a jewel," Burton shared in a statement. "I am so excited to write the next chapter in the story of this iconic house and bring to Givenchy my own vision, sensibility, and beliefs.”

Burton’s appointment follows her departure from Alexander McQueen in 2023, where she spent over two decades, including 13 years as its creative director. She succeeded the late Lee Alexander McQueen, cementing her legacy with avant-garde designs that merged artistic boldness with commercial appeal. Burton's tenure at McQueen was known for a perfect balance of cutting-edge fashion and historical craftsmanship, growing the brand’s international profile.