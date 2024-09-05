Julianne and Jimmy: A match made in fashion heaven

We were greeted by a coquette fantasy brought to life! Glitzy, romantic, and ever so pretty in pink and coordinated hues, both the space and the guests were picture perfect for the occasion.

The highlight was the launch of the made-to-order shoe service offered by the two design houses.

The idea is to pair your Atelier Julianne Syjuco gown with a bespoke Jimmy Choo for every occasion. It’s all down to the details from there! Add whatever touches of love you want — embellishments, initials, your wedding date and more. Not only will they be beautiful, they’ll be a more memorable keepsake for your special day.