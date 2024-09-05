SOCIAL SET

Julianne and Jimmy: A match made in fashion heaven

Agile Zamora
Love is always in the air! That goes especially for my favorite young designer, Julianne Syjuco, when she collaborated with the ever-iconic Jimmy Choo.

A beloved bridal wear designer with the world’s most famous high heel? Seems like a match made in heaven, indeed. Our latest party celebrated the launch of this partnership — plus Julianne’s birthday party — at Uma Nota.

The birthday girl, fashion designer Julianne Syjuco, and the columnist.
Amir Borsok and Michael Needham.
Beautiful Queens Nicole Borromeo and Catriona Gray.
Bobby Alvarez, Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla and Gretchen Fullido.
Christina Collings and actress Coleen Garcia.
Cindy Uy and Michelle Takijima.
DJ Kat
We were greeted by a coquette fantasy brought to life! Glitzy, romantic, and ever so pretty in pink and coordinated hues, both the space and the guests were picture perfect for the occasion.

The highlight was the launch of the made-to-order shoe service offered by the two design houses.

The idea is to pair your Atelier Julianne Syjuco gown with a bespoke Jimmy Choo for every occasion. It’s all down to the details from there! Add whatever touches of love you want — embellishments, initials, your wedding date and more. Not only will they be beautiful, they’ll be a more memorable keepsake for your special day.

Ikari Larraquel and actress Mika dela Cruz.
Ikari Larraquel and actress Mika dela Cruz.
JANE de Leon
Janeena Chan and Morgan Say.
Jolo Estrada, Milka Romero and Verniece Enciso.
Joni Koro and Camille Co Koro.
Paolo Villar
Vicky Belo, Jinky Tobiano and Gerry Sy.
A brilliant idea that I’m sure our modern brides will love! But for those who want something ready-to-order, Julianne also designed the Bing 100 and Love 85: two delicately glamorous and timeless shoe designs where she married the essence of both brands.

I felt the magic that blossomed from this partnership, and the magic it will for sure bring blushing brides. These two brands make a gorgeous match, indeed. Cheers!

