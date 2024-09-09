Quality jobs improvement seen

The Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) disclosed on Monday that the improvement in the quality of jobs is evident, as underemployment fell by 1.292 million.

In the recent Labor Force Survey (LFS) released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), it showed that the number of unemployed increased by 86,000 from 2.289 million in July 2023 to 2.375 million in July 2024.

Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma attributed the rise in the jobless rate to the surge of new entrants in the labor market due to the graduation season as new graduates begin seeking employment.

He also said that the agency will address this by enhancing its youth employability programs.

This year, the country also saw an increase of 3.229 million economically active Filipinos with the labor force growing from 46.845 million in July 2023 to 50.074 million in July 2024.

“Employment gains span various sectors, and can be attributed to wholesale and retail trade, agriculture, accommodation and food services, construction, and public administration, demonstrating the broad-based nature of our economic recovery,” Laguesma said.

The Labor secretary also vowed to continue implementing policies and programs that will create an enabling environment that enhances workers’ welfare and improves the quality of jobs.

“We are anticipating the positive impact of the Enterprise-Based Education and Training Bill, designed to address job-skills mismatches and boost apprenticeship programs to prepare a skilled and adaptable workforce,” Laguesma said.