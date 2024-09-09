Phl Coast Guard gets Japan support

As part of Japan International Cooperation Agency’s (JICA) technical cooperation, the Japan Coast Guard (JCG) provided capacity building support to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) which involved on board boat maneuvering training and fire-fighting exercises, among others, from 25 August to 7 September.

The Mobile Cooperation Team dispatched by the JCG provided technical guidance to the crew of PCG patrol vessels, including a 97m class patrol vessel and two 44m class patrol vessels (both Japan-provided patrol vessels), in relation to onboard boat maneuvering training and firefighting training, which are directly related to field operations.