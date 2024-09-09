‘Pen gun’ holder falls

Motorcycle patrolling police from the Manila Police District Police Station 3 arrested a 38-year-old man carrying an improvised gun known as a “pen gun” in Sta. Cruz, Manila early Monday morning.

The suspect, identified as Jerome Loterte, was arrested at around 3:30 a.m. along Mayhaligue Street, corner Severino Reyes Street.

According to police reports, a concerned citizen approached officers and informed them of a man in possession of an unknown firearm in the dark portion of the alley.

Officers proceeded to the area and observed the suspect holding and examining the improvised firearm.

The arresting officers asked the suspect if he had a firearm license or authorization, but he could not present any.

Charges for violating Republic Act 10591, the “Comprehensive Law on Firearm and Ammunition,” will be filed against the suspect at the Manila City Prosecutors Office.