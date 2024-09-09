Paris Paralympics closes with giant party

PARIS, France (AFP) — The Paralympics closed on Sunday with a giant music-fueled party as chief Paris 2024 organizer Tony Estanguet said the Games and the Olympics had created a “historic summer.”

The Paralympic flame and cauldron were extinguished before a concert featuring the best of French electronic music capped off proceedings at a packed Stade de France.

More than 4,400 athletes from 168 Paralympic delegations partied despite persistent rain.

Estanguet said the closing ceremony marked the end of six weeks of Olympic and Paralympic fervor in the City of Light.

The former Olympic gold medal-winning canoeist said that period would remain “etched in people’s memories.”

“This summer, France had a date with history and the country showed up,” he said.

“This summer when people talked to each other, this summer when France was happy,” said Estanguet, referring to how France had been left deeply divided by snap elections just weeks before the Olympics opened.

The next Paralympics will take place in Los Angeles in 2028.

In the official handover, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo passed the Paralympic flag to International Paralympic Committee president Andrew Parsons, who gave it to Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass.

Broadway star Ali Stoker then sang the American national anthem before a film was shown of a band performing on a Californian beach as skateboarders and wheelchair athletes performed tricks.

Despite initial fears about ticket sales, the Paralympics took place in mainly full stadiums, benefiting from the feelgood factor from the highly successful Olympics which ended on 11 August.

Parsons said the Paris Paralympics had shown that “change starts with sport.”