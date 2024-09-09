New voter registrants near 6-M

Just a few weeks before the voting registration for 2025 polls draws to a close, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) so far logged nearly 6-million registrants.

Based on its latest data, a total of 5,940,192 have made themselves eligible to vote for next year’s midterm elections.

Of the figure, 3,057,547 are female and 2,882,646 are male.

Calabarzon had the highest number of new registrants with 984,861, followed by Metro Manila with 782,838 and Central Luzon with 671,859.

Meanwhile, the poll body deactivated a total of 5,376,630 previously registered voters due to their failure to vote in two successive elections, court order, failure to be validated, imprisonment, or loss of Filipino citizenship.