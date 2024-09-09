Honoring the dead and spirits of ancestors in Tabawan

The graves were marked by the sunduk, the grave marker of the Sama, made of wood or stone. There are two kinds of sunduk—the phallic ones, indicating the dead was male, and the flat ones, indicating the dead was female. The traditional ones are characterized by decorative carvings called ukkil or okir.

The graveyard was now busy with people. For Catholic Filipinos, the scene is reminiscent of the undas on 1 November. Many other cultures also hold similar celebrations and practices of honoring the dead, such as the Pitru Paksha practices of the Hindus in India and the Qing Ming Festival of the Chinese. In Sulawesi Island of Indonesia, the Torajan people hold the Ma’Nene every three years after rice harvest, when they bring out the corpses of dead family members, clean them and dress them up in new clothes.

Tabawan residents gathered sand and replenished the graves that have eroded through the year. Elders or imams performed the ceremonial pouring of water using a coconut shell over the sunduk and recited prayers or supplications. Some would leave items, such as cigarettes, favorites of the dead when they were still living, as offerings.

By late morning, residents returned to their homes and continued preparing food for offering and feasting. The food items, dishes and drinks went to the preparation of the dulang, which refers to the traditional circular food trays as well as the arrangement of food on the dulang, or modern receptacles in place of the dulang. Plastic or aluminum tubs or basins are now commonly used.

We dropped by the busy kitchen of Tang-ngah barangay captain Nuthamima Abdurajak Sarajan, who was cooking up a feast with the help of her sisters Sitti Jumliha Abdurajak and Nurbaria Abdurajak, constantly moving around kitchen and dissipating the steam that came out from the pots. They showed us the different stews and their wadjit, a sweet treat made of black glutinous rice.