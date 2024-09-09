GHOST MONTH, FESTIVAL FAVORITES AND X RATINGS: A CRITICAL LOOK

The dreaded Ghost Month was no match for the stellar talents of Julia Barretto, Joshua Garcia and the Southeast Asian superstar pop group SB19, as the movies they starred in became box-office sensations.

The JoshLia film Un/Happy For You, along with its cast, crew and producers, was ecstatic about its impressive earnings of over P200 million during its entire run. This success demonstrates that a compelling narrative, talented actors with a dedicated fan base, effective traditional and new media promotions, and strong word of mouth can lead to box-office success.

The SB19 Pagtatag! documentary made not only splashes but waves, as A’TIN and a large number of casual fans flocked to the cinemas to view it. During its limited run, it was heralded as the number one movie in theaters during the last week of August and the first week of September, and it was reported as the highest-grossing Filipino documentary film of all time.

This success clearly shows that John Pablo Nase, Josh Cullen Santos, Justin De Dios, Ken Suson and Stell Ajero -- the P-pop Kings -- not only reign in concert venues but also in the cinemas.

So, who is afraid of Ghost Month? Definitely not the JoshLia fandom or the A’TIN battalion. We look forward to more Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto movie collaborations and an SB19 full-length feature film in the near future.

Festival Favorites

Without a doubt, there were clear public favorites at the recently concluded Sinag Maynila Film Festival. These favorites deserve a theatrical run due to their engaging and fresh narratives, standout acting by cast members and impressive artistic and production aspects.

Topping the list of favorites is Alvin Yapan’s Talahib, produced by Feast Foundation. It gave a new spin to the phrase “be afraid, be very afraid” by using a talahiban-covered subdivision to evoke eeriness, fear and nightmares. The film features impressive performances from Gillian Vicencio, Kristoff Garcia and the confused policemen Joem Bascon and Jess Mendoza, as well as scene stealers Sue Prado and Dax Alejandro. Talahib was truly an exhausting, gripping and thrilling slasher cinematic ride.