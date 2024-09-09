BPI Wealth sees over P1-B AUM via digital tool

Bank of the Philippine Islands Wealth (BPI Wealth), the assets management arm of the Ayala-led bank, drew over P1 billion in assets under management (AUM) as of June through its digital platform e-Invest.

“Reaching P1 billion in AUM through digitally opened accounts is a strong validation that our digital initiatives are on the right path,” BPI Wealth president and chief executive officer Theresa Marcial said.

Last year, BPI Wealth made investing more accessible to Filipinos by reducing its minimum investment capital requirement for unit investment trust funds or UITFs and Mutual Funds to P1,000 from P10,000, and to $100 for dollar funds.

Enhanced mobile app

At the same time, BPI enhanced its mobile app so clients can fulfill basic banking and wealth-building transactions.

“The P1 billion in AUM also signifies Filipinos’ readiness to adapt to technologies that allow them to take control of their financial futures through investments,” Marcial said.

To access more investment options in a single account on e-Invest platform, BPI Wealth has also launched the Portfolio Management Account. For example, this account allows investments in Treasury Bills with a minimum capital of P500,000.

“We have a growing list of sophisticated investors who want a consolidated view of their assets in one account. Going fully digital now gives them the benefit of accessing this specialized investment vehicle at the comfort of their home, and at their fingertips,” Marcial said.

Aside from the digital tool, she added the account owners will be partnered with investment advisors to ensure minimal investment risks and recommend investment options based on clients’ individual needs and risk appetites.

In March, Marcial said BPI Wealth aims to boost its AUM to P3 trillion by 2026 from P1.22 trillion as of end-December 2023.