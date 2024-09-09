Bong Go spearheads Manay, Davao Oriental relief efforts

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go visited Manay, Davao Oriental, on Saturday, 7 September, to extend assistance to disadvantaged communities alongside Mayor Jon Marco Dayanghirang.
Go distributed grocery packs, vitamins, masks, snacks, bicycles, mobile phones, shoes, basketballs, and volleyballs. Financial assistance from the national government was also provided to beneficiaries. A total of 2,250 residents benefited from the relief efforts.
“Masaya na rin ako ngayong araw kapag nakikita ko na masaya kayo. Maraming salamat sa inyo. Pakiusap ko lang sa inyo kung ano ang matatanggap ninyo ngayon araw ay dalahin ninyo sa inyong pamilya,” Go said.
Go also attended the turnover ceremony for a Super Health Center in Barangay Central Poblacion.
Go stressed the need for more health facilities in isolated communities.
“Marami po sa ating mga kababayan, lalo na sa malalayong lugar, ang walang sapat na access sa serbisyong pangkalusugan. Importante na mailapit natin ang serbisyong medikal ng gobyerno sa mga nangangailangan nito,” said Go.
The Super Health Centers offer services including outpatient care, birthing, laboratory diagnostics, pharmacy services, and ambulatory surgical units. They may also provide specialized services such as EENT care, oncology, physical therapy, rehabilitation, and telemedicine.
The initiative, supported by Go, the Department of Health (DOH), local government units, and lawmakers, includes the construction of over 700 Super Health Centers nationwide, with 14 in Davao Oriental.
Go also recognized the support of local officials, including Cong. Nelson Dayanghirang, Vice Governor JR Dayanghirang, Vice Mayor Alfonso Lahora Jr., and other councilors and board members.
He added, “Maraming salamat. Bukas ang aking opisina para sa inyong lahat. Maraming salamat sa inyong pagtitiwala at sisikapin ko na makatulong pa dito sa Davao Oriental. Malaki ang potential ng Davao Oriental, magtulungan lang tayo."