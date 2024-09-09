Bong Go spearheads Manay, Davao Oriental relief efforts

Super Health Center Turnover

Go also attended the turnover ceremony for a Super Health Center in Barangay Central Poblacion.

Go stressed the need for more health facilities in isolated communities.

“Marami po sa ating mga kababayan, lalo na sa malalayong lugar, ang walang sapat na access sa serbisyong pangkalusugan. Importante na mailapit natin ang serbisyong medikal ng gobyerno sa mga nangangailangan nito,” said Go.

The Super Health Centers offer services including outpatient care, birthing, laboratory diagnostics, pharmacy services, and ambulatory surgical units. They may also provide specialized services such as EENT care, oncology, physical therapy, rehabilitation, and telemedicine.

The initiative, supported by Go, the Department of Health (DOH), local government units, and lawmakers, includes the construction of over 700 Super Health Centers nationwide, with 14 in Davao Oriental.

Go also recognized the support of local officials, including Cong. Nelson Dayanghirang, Vice Governor JR Dayanghirang, Vice Mayor Alfonso Lahora Jr., and other councilors and board members.

He added, “Maraming salamat. Bukas ang aking opisina para sa inyong lahat. Maraming salamat sa inyong pagtitiwala at sisikapin ko na makatulong pa dito sa Davao Oriental. Malaki ang potential ng Davao Oriental, magtulungan lang tayo."