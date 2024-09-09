Bacoor strikes anew in MPVA

Reigning champion Bacoor City Lady Strikers made short work of the Caloocan AM Spikers, 25-17, 25-13, 25-20, in the Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association on Monday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Jemalyn Menor was unstoppable, firing 13 attacks to lead the Lady Strikers to the solo second spot of this women’s regional volleyball tourney.

Helping Menor, a University of Perpetual Help System Dalta mainstay, were Winnie Bedana, Cyrille Alemeniana, and Charisse Enrico.

Bedana posted eight points, including two blocks and two aces, while Alemeniana and Enrico registered eight and seven points, respectively.