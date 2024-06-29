LADIES FIRST: Women’s volleyball takes over as No. 1 sport

Long beloved but often treated as just a mere secondary sport, women’s volleyball has surged into the spotlight.
At the forefront of this revolution are the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) and the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP), whose athletes are basking in the newfound glory of the sport.
PVL president Ricky Palou admitted that the popularity of the sport is beyond their wildest dreams.
“We always knew volleyball had a special place in the hearts of Filipinos, but what’s happening now is beyond our wildest dreams,” Palou said.
“Our games are drawing record crowds and viewership numbers we could only fantasize about a few years ago.”
No discussion of this ascent would be complete without acknowledging the historic games that have shaped Philippine volleyball.
The pinnacle of spectator attendance was reached during the PVL All-Filipino Conference finals, where the Smart Araneta Coliseum hosted a staggering 24,459 fans for Creamline’s title-clinching Game 2 victory over Choco Mucho on 16 December.
The figures shattered the previous Philippine volleyball attendance record set during the UAAP finals between Ateneo de Manila University and De La Salle University in 2016, with 22,848 spectators at the same venue.
Simultaneously, the PVL has forged its own indelible memories.
During the championship series, the clash between Creamline and Choco Mucho drew a crowd of 23,162 passionate fans, just over 1,000 spectators short of the record, affirming the league’s growing popularity and drawing power.
Players, too, are feeling the shift.
Alyssa Valdez, a household name and the face of Philippine volleyball, expressed her delight.
“The love and support we get from the fans are overwhelming. We’ve worked so hard to grow the sport, and to see it flourish like this is a dream come true,” said Valdez, who is considered as the face of Philippine volleyball.
This surge in women’s volleyball’s popularity starkly contrasts the dwindling fortunes of basketball, particularly the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).
Once the uncontested king of Filipino sports, the PBA is grappling with declining attendance and viewership. Critics argue that the league has struggled to innovate and adapt to changing tastes, while volleyball has embraced social media and digital platforms, drawing in younger, tech-savvy fans.
At the grassroots level, volleyball’s ascendancy is evident in schools and communities across the archipelago. More young girls are picking up the sport, inspired by their idols and the promise of a professional career in a thriving league.
Coaches and trainers are reporting a surge in interest and participation, a clear indicator that volleyball’s golden era is only beginning.
“When I see my students dreaming of playing in the UAAP or PVL, I see a bright future for Philippine volleyball,” University of the Philippines coach Oliver Almadro said.
“We’re building something special here, something that’s going to last.”
Sponsorship and media deals are following suit, with major brands flocking to associate with the sport.
The commercial viability of volleyball is at an all-time high, with lucrative endorsements and advertising revenues pouring in. Networks are vying for broadcasting rights, and prime-time slots are being reserved for volleyball matches, a scenario unimaginable just a decade ago.
As the nation embraces this shift, the cultural impact is profound.
Volleyball is becoming a symbol of empowerment and progress, especially for women in sports. It represents a break from the traditional male-dominated narratives and offers a platform for female athletes to shine and inspire.
“We’re witnessing history,” former PVL superstar Jia Morado said.
“This is more than just a game — it’s a movement. Volleyball is uniting people, breaking barriers, and setting new standards.”