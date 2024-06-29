LADIES FIRST: Women’s volleyball takes over as No. 1 sport

Long beloved but often treated as just a mere secondary sport, women’s volleyball has surged into the spotlight.

At the forefront of this revolution are the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) and the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP), whose athletes are basking in the newfound glory of the sport.

PVL president Ricky Palou admitted that the popularity of the sport is beyond their wildest dreams.

“We always knew volleyball had a special place in the hearts of Filipinos, but what’s happening now is beyond our wildest dreams,” Palou said.

“Our games are drawing record crowds and viewership numbers we could only fantasize about a few years ago.”

No discussion of this ascent would be complete without acknowledging the historic games that have shaped Philippine volleyball.

The pinnacle of spectator attendance was reached during the PVL All-Filipino Conference finals, where the Smart Araneta Coliseum hosted a staggering 24,459 fans for Creamline’s title-clinching Game 2 victory over Choco Mucho on 16 December.