Angel’s Pizza introduces exclusive Creamy Spinach Double Deal Plus for GrabFood Fan Faves 2024

Manila, Philippines – Angel’s Pizza is spicing up the GrabFood Fan Faves 2024 lineup with its newest offering: the Creamy Spinach Double Deal Plus. This exciting promotion brings the popular Creamy Spinach pizza and more, right to your doorstep, for a limited time.

Indulge in the Creamy Spinach Double Deal Plus

Perfect for any occasion, the Creamy Spinach Double Deal Plus comes in two options:

₱765 Deal: Two Family Pizzas with a 1.5L Pepsi Regular or Pepsi Zero Sugar Lime.

₱999 Deal: Two Big Family Pizzas with a 1.5L Pepsi Regular or Pepsi Zero Sugar Lime.

The highlight of this offer is the Creamy Spinach pizza, which boasts a delectable creamy sauce paired with fresh spinach on a perfectly baked crust. Another fan-favorite Angel’s Pizza flavor is also included, making this deal ideal for gatherings or when the craving for pizza strikes.