Angel’s Pizza introduces exclusive Creamy Spinach Double Deal Plus for GrabFood Fan Faves 2024

Manila, Philippines – Angel’s Pizza is spicing up the GrabFood Fan Faves 2024 lineup with its newest offering: the Creamy Spinach Double Deal Plus. This exciting promotion brings the popular Creamy Spinach pizza and more, right to your doorstep, for a limited time.
Indulge in the Creamy Spinach Double Deal Plus
Perfect for any occasion, the Creamy Spinach Double Deal Plus comes in two options:
₱765 Deal: Two Family Pizzas with a 1.5L Pepsi Regular or Pepsi Zero Sugar Lime.
₱999 Deal: Two Big Family Pizzas with a 1.5L Pepsi Regular or Pepsi Zero Sugar Lime.
The highlight of this offer is the Creamy Spinach pizza, which boasts a delectable creamy sauce paired with fresh spinach on a perfectly baked crust. Another fan-favorite Angel’s Pizza flavor is also included, making this deal ideal for gatherings or when the craving for pizza strikes.
Available exclusively on GrabFood
This deal, part of the GrabFood Fan Faves 2024, can only be availed through GrabFood from 16 August to 30 September, 2024. Now, pizza lovers can enjoy their Angel’s Pizza favorites conveniently delivered to their homes.