Playing field leveled at Payatas via football

Payatas, known as Metro Manila’s largest landfill, is home to a community where survival often depends on scavenging through garbage. Children in this community are forced to work and face hazardous conditions at an early age due to extreme poverty. But today, hope emerges as change begins to take root.

At the center of this transformation is Roy Moore, a British national who recognized the potential in the children of Payatas. Through his foundation, Moore introduced sports to empower them, offering an escape from poverty and a chance for a brighter, more promising future.

Roy Moore, who guested in Daily Tribune’s online program Straight Talk said his first visit to the Philippines was back in 2007 when he was volunteering at a children’s home in Payatas.

With a three-and-a-half-month stay, he saw a community struggling under the weight of poverty and neglect.

Children, some as young as five, spent their days scavenging through mountains of trash in hopes of earning just enough to get by. The experience left a deep impression on Moore, shaping his outlook on the challenges faced by these families.

After completing his studies in England, Moore was determined to return to the Philippines. His passion for development work grew, and he knew he had unfinished business left in Payatas.

Catalyst for change

In 2010, he returned to Manila to obtain a master’s degree at the University of the Philippines. But his return carried a more profound purpose — to make a difference in the Payatas community that had left a strong impression on him.

A year later, Moore and co-founder Naomi Tomlinson successfully launched the Fairplay for All Foundation.

The name “Fairplay for All” stems from the sporting term “fair play,” but for Moore, the concept was about more than sportsmanship.

It was about creating a level playing field for children who, due to the circumstances of their birth, had been denied opportunities from the start.

“If you work hard, there are opportunities for you, but when you go somewhere like Payatas, no one has the choice or opportunity. They are working 16 hours a day for P100 scavenging garbage in the community,” Moore said.

Fairplay is basically about changing those root problems so kids can have better choices and opportunities.

Starting small, building trust

Like many non-government organizations, Fairplay for All Foundation started small. Moore and Tomlinson established a tiny drop-in center in Payatas, where children could stop for remedial lessons, emotional support and social activities. It was a simple shack but it became a refuge for the children in the community.

Building trust within the community, however, was a challenging feat. In a place where survival came first, outsiders like Roy and Naomi, both British nationals, were often met with skepticism.

Their first few months were especially tough, and it took them at least a year to earn some of the people’s trust despite their good intentions.

According to Moore, in their first-month stay in Payatas, a burglar sawed down the bottom half of the drop-in center’s door, stealing a few of their appliances.

The same incident happened six months later — this time, the window was smashed, and Moore’s laptop and passport were stolen. Fortunately, this time, things unfolded differently; within 24 hours, his passport was returned and 48 hours later, his laptop was back in his hands despite its deleted files and data.

This incident was a turning point, proof that trust was slowly growing between the foundation and the community, further fueling the team’s determination to push forward.

Moore eventually realized that earning the community’s trust wasn’t just a matter of time; it was about showing that the foundation was there to stay and build on all their promises.

Football’s huge impact

Roy Moore’s commitment to transforming Payatas began with the Payatas Football Club, which became the foundation’s first-ever initiative. Moore personally managed the program, dedicating his weekends to coaching local children. Around 250 kids participate in weekly sports activities today, underscoring the foundation’s expanding influence.

The football program has also created new economic opportunities. Once forced to scavenge for a living, older players now work as coaches, receiving allowances that reduce their dependence on scavenging.

This shift not only improved their financial situation but also allowed them to pass on their skills to the next generation.

As the foundation’s impact grew, so did its initiatives. What started with football soon extended to include educational support and scholarships to the community.

In 2017, the foundation built on this success by launching the Fairplay Youth Center, which later evolved into the Fairplay School under the Department of Education’s Alternative Learning System.

It offered various educational and sports programs, allowing students to earn academic qualifications while continuing their football training and allowing them to attain higher education and improved job opportunities. Currently, the foundation supports at least 70 scholars, all residents of Payatas.

Through the foundation, many children have secured varsity scholarships, valuable internships, or promising job offers, easing financial pressures and motivating them to excel in academics and athletics.

Moreover, the foundation’s initiatives extend beyond the school. The Fairplay Café, for instance, established alongside the school, provides nutritious meals for students and employment for local mothers, enhancing nutrition and economic stability within the community.

The Fairplay for All Foundation’s work has also attracted support from local businesses and organizations, leading to additional resources and partnerships that further strengthen community development.

Because of Football, Payatas is now experiencing community changes and improvements that extend beyond the football field.

Looking to the future

As the Fairplay for All Foundation begins its second decade, Roy Moore remains dedicated to expanding the opportunities for the children of Payatas.

He focuses on creating more chances for these kids through football, education, and community work to ensure a better future.

Moore also plans to broaden the foundation’s reach, aiming to assist not only the children of Payatas but also other underserved areas across the country.

Despite the long road ahead, Moore and his team are committed to ensuring every child in Payatas gets a fair opportunity both on the field and in life.