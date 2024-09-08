PCCI urges PhilHealth to suspend pending rate hike

The country’s biggest organization of businessmen, the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is asking the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) to suspend its remaining rate hike and increase the number of covered illnesses packages for its members.

In a statement on Sunday, PCCI President, Consul Enunina Mangio, maintained that PhilHealth, as the country’s national health insurance provider, has the mandate to provide social health insurance coverage and ensure affordable and accessible healthcare services to all Filipinos.

In 2019, the enactment of the Universal Health Care Law mandated that all Filipinos be automatically included in the National Health Insurance Program (NHIP).

To make sure there are enough resources for the expanded coverage and to achieve the better benefits committed under the law, higher premium rates were collected, she said.

Meanwhile, the government provided subsidies for the estimated 37 percent of beneficiaries comprising the elderly and very low-income contributors.

As of December 2023, PhilHealth reported its net income at P173.46 billion, while the accumulated fund reportedly stands at P700 billion.

Even with its substantial reserve funds, Mangio pointed out that PhilHealth’s financial assistance to its members continues to be severely deficient.

“Despite posting surplus funds, the agency’s health insurance coverage is still at the bare minimum; members continue to disproportionately shoulder the burden of their hospital and healthcare expenses,” Mangio said.

“These funds are contributions from the hard-earned money of its members. These should be plowed back to members in the form of a higher rate of benefits including hospitalization, and the expansion of covered illnesses,” Mangio added.

With PhilHealth’s operating cash flow at above P70 billion per annum, Mangio said her group is urging the national government to suspend the implementation of the remaining 1 percent increase in members’ contribution.

“PhilHealth has shown its solvency. It does not need another rate hike to sustain its operations and services to its members, it needs efficient management of its funds,” Mangio said.

She said PCCI is also calling for greater transparency in the use of PhilHealth’s funds through regular performance audits, and to consider reorganization in its leadership.

“We need an effective healthcare system to ensure that healthcare services are accessible, equitable, efficient, affordable, and of high quality for all. In light of emerging health concerns, good governance should be strengthened to ensure that PhilHealth capably and appropriately achieves its mandate and responds to current and future needs,” according to Mangio.