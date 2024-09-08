HONORING THE DEAD AND SPIRITS OF ANCESTORS IN TABAWAN

The Sama Tabawan live in about four residential clusters, in houses built on stilts over the water, on the shores of the island, leaving most of the land area uninhabited. The Sama are afraid of ghosts which haunt the land but cannot cross the water, joked Jahuran, who has been advocating for the safeguarding of the heritage and traditions of his home island including the Pagkamboan.

The old traditional structures are concentrated in the barangay of Tang-ngah in the island’s largest community at the southwest shore, where there are old communal houses and the langgal, a traditional structure that serves as the community’s masjid, connected by a communal area or walkway, called letehan, made of planks of wood. This area can be considered the heritage heart of Tabawan Island where a few examples of the luma maheya or big house, the luma pagkamboan or house of the ancestors, and there luma pangatas or commissioned longhouse still stand. They were built in the vernacular Sama architecture with layang-layang embellishments, standing on wooden stilts above the water like the rest of the settlement and used for different communal purposes including gathering and resting. The langgal, a meeting hall for rituals, prayers and other religious activities of the community, said to be built in the early 20th century, remains to be the most important structure in the community. This cluster is surrounded by homes and a jetty port.

Inside a luma maheya, Jahuran introduced us to the village elders or traditional leaders to pay our respects and to ask permission to observe, participate in and document the Pagkamboan the following day, bearing a gift (money is preferred).

While the Pagkamboan is still practiced in some communities in Tawi-Tawi, Tabawan’s celebration is most likely the biggest and most vibrant, and the Pagkamboan is one of the most compelling manifestation of the ancient practice of ancestor veneration that survives until today among the Sama people.

Ancestor worship or veneration was common in the precolonial belief systems of many ethnolinguistic groups in the Philippines. It was almost wiped out with the arrivals of Islam and Christianity, both frowning upon or disallowing the beliefs and their practices.

Many believe that Islam was brought to Tawi-Tawi by Sheikh Karim’ul Makhdum, said to be an Arab missionary from Syria, who arrived in 1380 in Simunul Island (Some say in Sibutu Island).

However, ancestor veneration still survives in some form or way, mostly syncretized with the prevalent religion, especially among the Sama Tabawan. It is in our way of life, said Jahuran. And this can be observed in everyday life, not just during pagkamboan.

While at the house of the grandmother of Almunshar Alpha Astarani, one of our guides, we noticed an empty room, reserved for the spirits of the family’s ancestors, should they decide to stay or rest for a while. While it is not forbidden to stay or sleep in the room, no one uses the room. The big houses for the ancestors, the luma pagkamboan, have similar purposes.