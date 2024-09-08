Cops seize P3.3-M smuggled cigarettes

The Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) has successfully carried out multiple buy-bust operations under Oplan Mega Shopper, leading to the significant seizure of smuggled cigarettes across key areas in Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, South Cotabato, North Cotabato, and Koronadal City.

These operations, according to CIDG, mark a major victory in the fight against the illegal cigarette trade, which not only results in economic losses but also poses serious health risks to the public.

On 5 September, CIDG units conducted five major operations, resulting in the arrest of six suspects and the confiscation of smuggled cigarettes valued at P3,349,200.

Those arrested now face charges for violations of Republic Act 10863, the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act. These operations were carried out closely with the Bureau of Customs and other law enforcement agencies.

The successful conduct of Oplan Mega Shopper highlights the CIDG’s dedication to dismantling smuggling syndicates and protecting local industries. The illicit cigarette trade in the Philippines is estimated to be a multi-billion peso industry, significantly contributing to economic losses.

CIDG Director BGen. Leo Francisco lauded the success of the operations, stating, “This series of operations under Oplan Mega Shopper demonstrates our unwavering commitment to eradicate smuggling and the sale of counterfeit cigarettes. These illegal activities not only harm our economy but also fuel criminal activities. We are sending a strong message to those involved — there will be no safe space for you."

Francisco said smuggled and counterfeit cigarettes evade taxes, depriving the government of billions in revenue while undermining legitimate businesses.

In Isulan, Sultan Kudarat, CIDG operatives arrested Macky Dollite Cerbo and seized 719 reams of smuggled cigarettes valued at P515,200.

In Alabel, Sarangani, Pahmia Mamaluba y Hassan was apprehended for selling counterfeit cigarettes, with 325 reams worth P500,000 confiscated. Similar operations in South Cotabato and North Cotabato led to multiple arrests and the recovery of large quantities of illicit cigarettes.

Francisco highlighted the importance of this crackdown, noting that smuggled cigarettes not only cause economic damage but also pose significant health risks due to bypassed safety standards. These products undermine anti-smoking campaigns by being sold at lower prices, making them more accessible, especially to the youth.

The CIDG is committed to combating counterfeit and smuggled goods, warning that those involved will face legal action. All suspects are in custody, with charges being prepared. The CIDG continues to collaborate with other agencies to dismantle smuggling networks and urges the public to report suspicious activities related to counterfeit goods. The agency’s ongoing efforts under Oplan Mega Shopper emphasize its dedication to protecting both the economy and public health from illegal cigarettes.