Bosch car service flagship facility rises in Bacoor

ACMobility, the master franchisor of Bosch Car Service (BCS) in the Philippines, recently staged the grand opening of its flagship service center in the country headquartered in Bacoor, Cavite.

The event marks the beginning of BCS’s expansion plans in the Philippines, with an initial target of 20 branches within the first year of its operations and a total of 84 branches by 2030.

“Today marks a significant milestone for Bosch Car Service Philippines as we proudly open our flagship store in Bacoor,” said Geronimo Campilan, general manager, BCS Philippines by ACMobility.

“This state-of-the-art facility is a testament to our commitment to delivering world-class service with a 5-star experience.”

Antonio “Toti” Zara III, head of auto retail and distribution of ACMobility, said: “Opening the Bacoor flagship center is more than just an expansion — it’s a reaffirmation of our long-standing collaboration with Bosch.”

“We are committed to growing this partnership, ensuring that Filipino motorists receive unparalleled service backed by Bosch’s legacy of innovation and quality. As we continue to broaden our reach, our focus remains on delivering excellence across all levels of the Filipinos’ mobility experience.”

The newly established Bosch Car Service — Bacoor, located along Bacoor Boulevard, offers exceptional convenience with its prime location.

Just a 15-minute drive from key exits of Cavitex Coastal Toll, MCX Daang-Hari, and other major routes, it offers easy access for customers from various parts of Cavite and nearby cities.

The service center also features ample parking space and is close to malls, major establishments, and ACMobility car dealerships.

Spanning a 1,145-square-meter lot, Bosch Car Service Bacoor is the first-ever flagship outlet in the Philippines.

It features seven dedicated work bays with vehicle lifters capable of handling up to four tons, ensuring efficient service delivery.

The workshop is equipped with advanced tools, including a 3D-computerized laser wheel alignment machine, tire changer, computerized wheel balancer and Bosch diagnostic equipment.