Pastor Apollo Quiboloy was finally captured after months-long hunt for him as he faced charges of sexual abuse of a minor, child abuse, and qualified trafficking in Davao City and Pasig City courts.

The capture of Quiboloy has ended a grueling manhunt for the fugitive Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader.

The capture of Quiboloy, 74, was announced by Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos in a Facebook post on Sunday, 8 September.