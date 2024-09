Senator Go assists thousands of Filipinos in Mati, Davao Oriental

On Friday, 6 September, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go visited Barangay Sainz, Mati City, Davao Oriental, to support 1,500 indigent Filipinos.

At the Upper Bliss Covered Court in Brgy. Sainz, Go distributed grocery packs, vitamins, shirts, masks, and snacks. Some beneficiaries also received basketballs, volleyballs, bicycles, mobile phones, watches, and shoes, along with financial assistance from the national government.

Go underscored how government support can help Filipinos recover from adversitities and succeed.

“Basta’t para sa kapakanan ng mahihirap na Pilipino at tiyak na mapapakinabangan ng mga nangangailangan, patuloy akong susuporta sa mga pro-poor programs ng gobyerno tungo sa ating iisang hangarin na sana’y walang maiwan at walang magutom na Pilipino,” Go said.