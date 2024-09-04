Bong Go's Malasakit Team supports women's sector in Pasig City

Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go dispatched his Malasakit Team to Pasig City to support the women's sector during the Kababaihan ng Kalawaan (Kabaka) Gift Giving event.

Go has advocated for women's rights, emphasizing that their contributions to the country are significant, from nurturing their families to driving economic growth and development in their communities, and being leaders in their respective fields.

He also expressed his support for programs and policies that would provide a better life for women. These include Republic Act No. 11861, which amended RA 8972 or the Solo Parents’ Welfare Act of 2000 to grant additional benefits to solo parents, most of whom are women. Go is one of the authors and co-sponsors of the said measure.

Some of the benefits that solo parents will now enjoy include additional financial assistance for those earning minimum wage and below; a 10 percent discount on necessities such as food and micronutrient supplements, diapers, and duly prescribed medicines for solo parents earning less than P250,000 annually; and prioritization in housing and livelihood programs from the government, among others.

During the event held at Barangay Kalawaan basketball court, Go's Malasakit Team, together with Andrew "Andy" Cheng, provided grocery packs and shirts to select recipients from the 1,000 women in attendance.

As the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, Go continues to urge the public to utilize the services available at Malasakit Centers across the country including the one at Rizal Medical Center in the city.

Malasakit Centers are one-stop shops designed to help impoverished patients minimize their hospital expenses to the least possible amount. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, known as the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which established the Malasakit Centers program.

Currently, there are 166 Malasakit Centers in operation nationwide, ready to assist with patients' medical costs. The Department of Health reports that the program has helped approximately 10 million Filipinos.

“Patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo ‘yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo ‘yan kay Allah,” underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.