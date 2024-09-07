Changing your mindset to lose weight and keep it off: Advice from a psychologist

Losing weight and keeping it off can be really tough, especially amidst the rising obesity crisis. But according to Mark Travers, in an article for Forbes, it’s not just about strict diets or hard workouts. It’s more about changing how you think about yourself and finding a good reason why you want to lose weight. If you do that, you can make healthy habits that stick.
Travers says it's all about changing how you see yourself and figuring out why you want to lose weight. These two things are based on psychology and can really help you keep the weight off for good. It's not just about looking good; it's about feeling good and having a healthy relationship with food and exercise.
1. Change your self-identity
Instead of just trying hard for a short time and then giving up, successful people change how they see themselves. For example, if you think of yourself as someone who lives a healthy life, you'll probably make healthy choices all the time. Travers talks about research by Charles Duhigg, who says it's easier to change your habits if you change how you see yourself. Just like vegans don't eat meat because they believe in it, people who think of themselves as healthy eaters are more likely to stick to their diet because it's important to them.
Changing how you see yourself can really make a difference. When losing weight is part of who you are, not just something you're trying to do, it's easier to stay committed, even when it's hard. It's not about having a lot of willpower—it's about making a lifestyle that reflects who you are.
2. Discover your “why”
Travers also says it's crucial to identify a personal reason for losing weight. Studies, including one published in Health Psychology Open, show that people who want to lose weight because it will make them healthier or improve their life are more likely to succeed in the long run. People who just want to look better for a special event often have a harder time keeping the weight off.
One real-life example from a Reddit user emphasizes the power of a meaningful “why.” He was overweight for years, but it wasn't about how he looked. He realized that being out of shape was stopping him from having fun with his friends. This made him want to change, and he ended up losing 20 kg—not to look better, but to feel healthier and stronger.
Losing weight isn't just about diet and exercise.
Fitness experts might tell you to eat less and exercise more, but they often overlook the mental aspects of identity and value-building. By changing how you see yourself and finding a reason to lose weight that truly resonates with you, you can make healthy habits that last. Travers says that this change from outside pressure to inside motivation can help you lose weight and keep it off, and it can also transform how you think about yourself.