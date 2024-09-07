Changing your mindset to lose weight and keep it off: Advice from a psychologist

Losing weight and keeping it off can be really tough, especially amidst the rising obesity crisis. But according to Mark Travers, in an article for Forbes, it’s not just about strict diets or hard workouts. It’s more about changing how you think about yourself and finding a good reason why you want to lose weight. If you do that, you can make healthy habits that stick.

Travers says it's all about changing how you see yourself and figuring out why you want to lose weight. These two things are based on psychology and can really help you keep the weight off for good. It's not just about looking good; it's about feeling good and having a healthy relationship with food and exercise.

1. Change your self-identity

Instead of just trying hard for a short time and then giving up, successful people change how they see themselves. For example, if you think of yourself as someone who lives a healthy life, you'll probably make healthy choices all the time. Travers talks about research by Charles Duhigg, who says it's easier to change your habits if you change how you see yourself. Just like vegans don't eat meat because they believe in it, people who think of themselves as healthy eaters are more likely to stick to their diet because it's important to them.

Changing how you see yourself can really make a difference. When losing weight is part of who you are, not just something you're trying to do, it's easier to stay committed, even when it's hard. It's not about having a lot of willpower—it's about making a lifestyle that reflects who you are.