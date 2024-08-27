HOW YOU FEEL ABOUT YOURSELF MATTERS FOR YOUR HEALTH

In a recent live episode of DAILY TRIBUNE’s Spotlight, hosted by Chingkee Mangcucang, Dr. Laurence Mil Tan, a renowned medical specialist and aesthetic surgeon from Integrative and Regenerative Medicine Kutis Filipina Incorporated, talked about health and beauty treatments. The Kutis Filipina is formed to simplify patient care and avoid long-term medication through advanced therapies, such as cell and gene therapy.

The term “Kutis Filipina” was inspired by Filipinos’ traditional emphasis on fair skin as a standard of beauty. However, Dr. Tan aims to highlight the importance of embracing a Filipina’s natural skin color, which fosters confidence and a positive self-image. As Dr. Tan mentioned, maintaining good health involves not only focusing on one’s inner well-being but also valuing the confidence that impacts overall wellness.

Dr. Tan explained that “when confidence is high, it helps reduce stress levels. Conversely, high stress levels can lead to other issues.” He also emphasized the importance of lifestyle, saying, “Lifestyle and nutrition play a vital role in a patient’s overall health.”

Dr. Tan also addressed some critical issues, such as the misuse of glutathione and supplements on a daily basis. He said supplements should only be taken if prescribed, rather than based on their perceived benefits. He clarified that glutathione’s purpose is to regenerate the body, not just to whiten the skin.

The vision of Integrative and Regenerative Medicine is to give preventive measures to address potential health issues. Dr. Tan said this approach is preferable to long-term treatments.

“If you are at high risk and really want to avoid diseases, consider investing in preventive measures. It can save a lot of money in the future,” he said.

Regarding mental and emotional well-being, Kutis Filipina fosters a relationship with patients throughout their treatment journey. Dr. Tan explained that gaining the patient’s trust is crucial for developing a collaborative treatment plan. He also noted that while it can be challenging to communicate the necessary changes to patients, a successful approach involves gradual adaptation.

Dr. Tan concluded by clarifying misconceptions about stem cells and regenerative treatment.

“The purpose of regenerative medicine, and our objective for our clients, is to help them maintain optimal health, whether they are in a normal state or at their best,” he said.