Abalos: Guo to face charges even if she is stateless

Whether Alice Guo is declared stateless or not, she will still face all the charges against her, Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. said on Saturday.

At the weekly Saturday News Forum in Quezon City, Abalos noted that numerous cases have been filed against Guo due to her involvement in Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGO), including issues related to her real identity and citizenship.

"Even if she becomes stateless, she has to face the charges against her," Abalos said.

"Remember, we (DILG) were the first to file charges against her (at the Office of the Ombudsman), as we only have supervising functions on local executives). We dont have power to suspend or dismissed," Abalos explained.

He added that the Department of Justice (DOJ) is currently handling cases related to Guo’s true identity and citizenship, which are complex issues.