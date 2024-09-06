Alice’s presence in court crucial — SolGen

It would be in the best interest of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo to personally appear in court to defend herself in the two civil cases filed against her, Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra said yesterday.

Guo is facing a petition to cancel her certificate of live birth filed with the Tarlac Regional Trial Court and a quo warranto petition filed with the Manila Regional Trial.

Guevarra noted that while these civil cases could technically proceed without her, it would be advantageous to her to be present to defend herself.

“These cancellation and quo warranto petitions are civil cases that can proceed even without her. But it’s better that she’s present to defend herself in person,” Guevarra said.

He clarified that it would be up to Guo whether to testify or not.

The quo warranto petition, filed by the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG), contends that Guo is not a Filipino citizen but a Chinese national named Guo Hua Ping, rendering her ineligible to hold public office in the Philippines.

In the event the petition is upheld, it would prevent Guo from seeking a government position in the future.

Also, the OSG has petitioned the Tarlac RTC to cancel Guo’s birth certificate.

The SolGen pointed out that the cancellation of Guo’s birth certificate would undermine her legal identity, stripping her of a crucial defense.