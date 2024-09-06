World’s 8th wonder

There are arguably better days to claim Sri Lanka’s “summit,” a marvel both natural and man-made, to truly appreciate the enduring relic of the country’s insightful past and ancient engineering.

That’s when it’s pouring and its fountains spout water like they did thousands of years ago.

Even from afar, the acclaimed Lion’s Rock in Matale, as if deftly carved by gifted hands, at once strikes as unmistakably special.

We stood at the ruins of the capital smitten with the massive stone wall, which, at measly 350 meters, is dwarfed by the sheer size and scale of the country’s highest mountain, Pidurutalagala.

It’s nonetheless Sri Lanka’s most revered peak.

The Unesco Heritage Site, often billed as the 8th wonder of the world, was once a formidable fortress, the seat of power of Sri Lanka’s famous parricidal King Kashyapa I, who built the 5th-century citadel high up on the column of granite in fear of vengeful reckonings.