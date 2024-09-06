VSIP, ALLHC sign partnership

VS managing director Datuk S.Y. Gan, meanwhile, said, “After careful consideration, we selected ALogis Santo Tomas as our manufacturing base in the Philippines due to its strategic location and accessibility. ALLHC provided invaluable support and expertise throughout the process. This is crucial for VS as this is a new venture for us and it also forms part of our asset-light model as a core element of our risk management strategy.”

VS delivers vertically integrated manufacturing solutions to global multinational corporations, serving as both an Original Equipment Manufacturer and an Original Design Manufacturer. Its services span high-precision printed circuit board assembly, plastic injection molding, full and sub-assembly, as well as tool design and fabrication.

With its expansion in the Philippines through VSIP, the group is set to fulfill new orders from a key customer, focusing on the box-build assembly of consumer electronics. This comprehensive service covers the entire process from production to assembly, testing, packaging, labeling and logistics.

Covering a leasable area of 52,700 sq.m within ALogis Santo Tomas, the facility is slated for turnover within Q3 2024. Mass production set to begin by Q2 2025. It will employ a workforce of approximately 2,000 people upon completion.

Situated in Santo Tomas, Batangas, this PEZA-accredited facility is easily accessible from Manila via the South Luzon Expressway and from Batangas City via the Southern Tagalog Arterial Road.