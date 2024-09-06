VSIP, ALLHC sign partnership

AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp. (ALLHC) partners with Malaysia’s leading electronics manufacturing services provider, VS Industry Philippines Inc. (VSIP), for the latter’s first operational address in the Philippines.
This marks VSIP’s initial collaboration with ALLHC. VSIP is a wholly owned subsidiary of VS Industry Berhad.
“We are grateful to VS Industry Philippines, Inc. for selecting ALogis Santo Tomas as their initial base of operations in the country. As we look forward to serving VSIP as one of our valued tenants, we remain committed to our shared mission of positively impacting the local economy through job creation and encouraging further investment in the region. Indeed, we are confident that this strategic partnership will be both productive and beneficial,” ALLHC president and chief executive officer Robert Lao said in a statement.
VS managing director Datuk S.Y. Gan, meanwhile, said, “After careful consideration, we selected ALogis Santo Tomas as our manufacturing base in the Philippines due to its strategic location and accessibility. ALLHC provided invaluable support and expertise throughout the process. This is crucial for VS as this is a new venture for us and it also forms part of our asset-light model as a core element of our risk management strategy.”
VS delivers vertically integrated manufacturing solutions to global multinational corporations, serving as both an Original Equipment Manufacturer and an Original Design Manufacturer. Its services span high-precision printed circuit board assembly, plastic injection molding, full and sub-assembly, as well as tool design and fabrication.
With its expansion in the Philippines through VSIP, the group is set to fulfill new orders from a key customer, focusing on the box-build assembly of consumer electronics. This comprehensive service covers the entire process from production to assembly, testing, packaging, labeling and logistics.
Covering a leasable area of 52,700 sq.m within ALogis Santo Tomas, the facility is slated for turnover within Q3 2024. Mass production set to begin by Q2 2025. It will employ a workforce of approximately 2,000 people upon completion.
Situated in Santo Tomas, Batangas, this PEZA-accredited facility is easily accessible from Manila via the South Luzon Expressway and from Batangas City via the Southern Tagalog Arterial Road.