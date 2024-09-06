Vision impairments linked to one in five dementia cases, study reveals

In an article for The Guardian, Nicola Davis, a science correspondent, discusses how a recent study reveals that up to 19% of demential cases in older adults could be attributed to vision impairments. This new research highlights the potential for preventing one in five dementia cases by addressing eyesight issues. The findings offer significant insights into dementia prevention, stressing the importance of routine eye care for older individuals.

The study, published in JAMA Ophthalmology, analyzed visual and cognitive function data from 2,767 people over the age of 65 in the U.S. The researchers concluded that vision problems, such as distance and near vision impairments, and contrast sensitivity issues, were significant contributors to dementia risk. According to the article, these impairments were more prevalent in women, people aged 71 to 79, and non-Hispanic white individuals.

Davis notes that, according to experts like Professor Anthony Khawaja from University College London, the findings add to growing evidence that treating or preventing vision impairment may reduce dementia risk. Professor Khawaja stressed the value of regular eye exams, suggesting they could eventually become a screening tool for other health issues, including dementia.

However, the article also points to cautious perspectives, such as that of Dr. Thomas Littlejohns from the University of Oxford. He emphasized that while vision impairments may be linked to dementia, the study could not definitively prove causality, urging that the relationship between visual impairments and other risk factors be further examined.