Vaping, smoking increase risk of dementia

Vaping and smoking increase one's risk of dementia, according to a health expert.

In a health forum on Thursday, Dr. Michelle Anlacan, Dementia Center head of the Cardinal Santos Medical Center, urged smokers to stop smoking and vaping.

"They are under the same umbrella. Smoking and vaping are the same," Anlacan stressed.

"The recommendation really is to stop so don't smoke because it's not like alcohol na may moderation," she added.

Meanwhile, those who drink alcohol are encouraged to do so in moderation.

"The alcohol intake should be occasional and occasional means that's less than once every quarter," she added.

Anlacan explained that dementia is not just about memory loss, but also behavioral changes.

"There are things that a person cannot do because of dementia," she added.

While dementia can't be cured, Anlacan said there are ways to manage the symptoms, such as maintaining a normal weight or taking medications.

Moreover, to prevent the risk of dementia, Anlacan advised to "lower cholesterol" intake.