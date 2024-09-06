Unlock your dream Suzuki car or motorcycle

Score a brand-new set of wheels when you shop and dine with SM Development Corporation (SMDC) Malls. The Shop, Dine, and Win: Drive to a Good Life promo transforms your purchases into more chances of driving home with a Suzuki Dzire 2024 four-wheeler or Suzuki Gixxer FI 2024 motorcycle—the perfect rides for your grocery runs or family dates.

From 1 September to 30 November 2024, every P1,000 single receipt purchase made by customers at SMDC Malls entitles them to a Drive to a Good Life e-raffle entry. Check the list below for participating SMDC malls:

● SMDC Sun Mall (Quezon City)

● SMDC MPlace Mall (Quezon City)

● SMDC Light Mall (Mandaluyong City)

● SMDC Fame Mall (Mandaluyong City)

● SMDC Jazz Mall (Makati City)

● SMDC Air Mall (Makati City)

● SMDC Grace Mall (Taguig City)

● SMDC Green Mall (City of Manila)

● SMDC Breeze Mall (Pasay City)

Customers can also get two e-raffle entries for every single receipt purchase of two movie tickets at the SMDC Light Mall cinema. SM Bills Payment transactions do not qualify for this raffle.

To register for the e-raffle, visit the Shop, Dine, and Win: Drive to a Good Life promo portal or scan the QR code, select the participating mall where you made your purchase and choose the Drive to a Good Life promo in their respective drop down menus. Remember, your receipt is only eligible to be entered under the SMDC mall you bought from, and you must be following that SMDC mall on its official social media accounts to qualify.

Next, register and create your account by providing your mobile number. A One-Time Password (OTP) code will be sent to that number, which should be entered into the portal. Enter your email address and create a secure, unique passcode for your account, then provide your full name, age, and address.

To submit your raffle entry, all you need to do is enter the date of purchase, the last five digits of the original receipt (OR) number, the total amount on the receipt, and the name of the merchant purchased from. Upload a photo of the receipt, click submit, and you’re done! You will be directed to a page that will show you the number of earned raffle entries for your transaction, your overall number of entries for the promo, and the transaction reference number. Don’t forget to take a screenshot of this as proof.

The raffle draw will be held in December 2024 at SMDC Light Mall. There will only be one winner for each Suzuki vehicle, so what are you waiting for? There’s still plenty of time to rack up those purchase receipts and raffle entries! Shop, dine, and win at SMDC Malls’ Drive to a Good Life promo.

View the full mechanics and follow the SMDC Malls on Facebook to stay updated about the Drive to a Good Life promo.