Mober sets green logistics network expansion

Mober, a local green logistics provider, is planning to establish a network of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations stretching from Pasay City in Metro Manila to Tacloban in Leyte.

The company said on Friday that the charging stations will be placed strategically every 150 to 200 kilometers to support the company’s vision of nationwide sustainable logistics solutions.

As part of its expansion, Mober aims to grow its fleet of over 60 electric vans and trucks to 238 by the end of the year.

The company has also invested in proprietary Battery Management System (BMS) software, designed to enhance the performance of its EV fleet.

The BMS optimizes battery usage, improves safety, provides real-time data for fleet management, and extends battery life.

Likewise, Mober is developing an advanced Transport Management System to refine fleet route planning and delivery schedules, which will improve resource management, reduce energy consumption, and significantly lower the company’s carbon footprint.

$6-M funding secured

Mober has recently secured $6 million in funding from the South East Asia Clean Energy Facility II, managed by Clime Capital. This builds on a $2-million investment from RT Heptagon Holdings last year, advancing Mober’s mission to provide greener logistics solutions in the Philippines.

The company’s impact has not gone unnoticed. Mober was recently recognized in Forbes Asia’s 100 to Watch List for 2024, an acknowledgment of its significant contribution to the logistics industry and its consistent financial growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

“This recognition underscores the global importance of our mission in sustainable logistics,” Mober CEO Dennis Ng said.

“We remain committed to helping businesses achieve net-zero carbon emissions with zero capital expenditures, paving the way for a greener future.”

Mober is one of only three Philippine companies featured on the prestigious list and one of just five from the construction and logistics sector.