Manila LGU provides needed assistance

The local government of Manila announced on Friday that it has provided cash assistance to 3,000 sick Manilans suffering from various illnesses during her regular “People’s Day” program held at City Hall since she assumed office in 2022.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna disclosed that the recipients of the financial help are mostly individuals with cancer or undergoing dialysis treatments.

Lacuna said while the amount provided is not enough to cover the entire cost of their needed treatments, the cash aid is expected to alleviate their need for money for necessary laboratories and medical tests.

The “People’s Day” program is augmented by Lacuna’s “Kalinga sa Maynila” program, where she brings together heads of various departments, bureaus, and offices that are most sought after by residents who visit Manila City Hall for their needs.

After each program, Lacuna, accompanied by Vice Mayor Yul Servo, personally visits bedridden residents in their homes to provide them with assistance in various forms.

As a doctor, Lacuna also personally checks the medical condition of the residents she visits to determine the kind of help they particularly need.

Additionally, the mayor visits the homes of centenarians in Manila to personally deliver checks amounting to P100,000 as an incentive from the local government for those who have reached 100 years old.