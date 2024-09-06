Judge delays Trump sentencing until after US election

A New York judge has delayed the sentencing of former President Donald Trump in his hush money trial until after the November 2024 presidential election. Originally set for 18 September, the sentencing has been moved to 26 November, following a request from Trump’s legal team. Judge Juan Merchan cited the decision as being in the interest of justice.

Trump, who was convicted of falsifying business records related to hush money payments, is running for president against Democrat Kamala Harris in a closely contested race. The delay is seen as a political win, preventing a high-profile sentencing from interfering with his campaign.