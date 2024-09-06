WORLD

Judge delays Trump sentencing until after US election

New York hush money trial postponed as election race intensifies
A protestor holds a sign after a Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump press conference at Trump Tower on 6 September 2024 in New York City. Trump held a press conference hours after attending a federal appeals court attempting to get a new trial after a jury found he sexually abused and defamed E. Jean Carroll. A nine-member jury awarded Carroll $5 million in damages following a two-week trial last year and another jury awarded her $83.3 million in damages after finding Trump defamed her again in 2022.
Published on

A New York judge has delayed the sentencing of former President Donald Trump in his hush money trial until after the November 2024 presidential election. Originally set for 18 September, the sentencing has been moved to 26 November, following a request from Trump’s legal team. Judge Juan Merchan cited the decision as being in the interest of justice.

Trump, who was convicted of falsifying business records related to hush money payments, is running for president against Democrat Kamala Harris in a closely contested race. The delay is seen as a political win, preventing a high-profile sentencing from interfering with his campaign.

During a press conference in New York, Trump denied any wrongdoing and criticized his legal team while addressing the numerous legal challenges he faces. His lawyers are seeking dismissal of his conviction, with a ruling expected by 12 November.

As Trump and Harris prepare for their first televised debate, the race heats up, with both candidates campaigning in key battleground states ahead of early voting.

(Sources: Charly Triballeau, Michael Mathes, AFP; Elizabeth Elkins, Fox News)

Donald Trump
US politics
US Presidential elections

