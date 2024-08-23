Republican lawyers endorse Kamala Harris over Trump in 2024 presidential race

A notable group of former Republican White House lawyers has made a significant political move by endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for the 2024 presidential election. According to a Fox News report, these twelve attorneys, who served in the administrations of Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, and George W. Bush, have publicly declared their support for Harris over former President Donald Trump. Their endorsement comes with a strong warning about Trump's potential return to office.

In a letter shared exclusively with Fox News, the lawyers voiced their concern that Trump's reelection would jeopardize American democracy and the rule of law. "We endorse Kamala Harris and support her election as President because we believe that returning former President Trump to office would threaten American democracy and undermine the rule of law in our country," the letter states. The signatories include prominent figures such as Michael Luttig, a conservative judge known for his critical stance against Trump.

Luttig, who recently gained attention for his endorsement of Harris, expressed his support on social media, thanking both Harris and Fox News for their roles in highlighting this critical endorsement. The letter highlights the profound risks posed by Trump's potential return, referencing his attempt to overturn the 2020 election results and his current legal troubles as evidence of his unfitness for office.

This endorsement aligns with other recent Republican disavowals of Trump, including notable figures like former Vice President Mike Pence and former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan. Despite Trump's strong base and high-profile legal battles, the endorsement from these seasoned GOP lawyers represents a significant moment in the 2024 election cycle. The Harris campaign has been actively courting disaffected Republicans, showcasing endorsements from former party members during the Democratic National Convention.

The backing of Harris by such influential Republicans reveals a deep rift within the GOP and highlights the ongoing debate about Trump's role in American politics. As the election approaches, the endorsement brings a new dynamic to the race and raises questions about the future direction of the GOP and the broader political landscape.

(Sources: Paul Steinhauser, Fox News; Kathleen Culliton, RAW STORY; Fox News)