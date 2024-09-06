Golden memories, golden meals

Mang Inasal, the Philippines’ Grill Expert, is celebrating Grandparents' Day this September with delicious treats for all Lolos and Lolas.

From 1-15 September, visit any Mang Inasal store nationwide and enjoy three fantastic combos featuring your grandparents' favorite dishes: 2 Palabok Solos for only ₱129, 2 Extra Creamy Halo-Halos or Crèma de Leche Small for just ₱119, and 1 Palabok Solo and 1 Extra Creamy Halo-Halo or Crèma de Leche Small for ₱129. With savings of ₱17 to ₱29, families can celebrate any time of the day.

Mang Inasal Grandparents’ Day Treats are available for dine-in and takeout at all Mang Inasal stores nationwide.