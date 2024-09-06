ESPORTS

Fnatic ONIC PH sweeps RSG to remain unbeaten in MPL Season 14

Fnatic ONIC PH
Photo by Moonton
Fnatic ONIC PH continued its unbeaten streak with a dominant sweep over RSG PH on Week 4 Day 1 of MPL PH Season 14 this Friday evening at Green Sun in Makati.

Brusko, Kelra, Super Frince, K1ngkong, and Kirk demonstrated why they are yet to taste defeat this season as they handed a 2-0 beatdown against the former MPL and MSC champion RSG PH.

According to the team's newcomer Borris "Brusko" Parro, Fnatic ONIC PH had all the makings of greatness since the last season.

"Since Season 13 I knew that this is a strong team. In scrimms, we keep making plays and we trust each other. That is why perhaps we adapt it [on the] stage," Brusko said after the match.

Fnatic ONIC PH, now 6-0 in the regular season, will face what could be its toughest match yet on Sunday when they face two-time M-Series world champion Falcons AP Bren.

