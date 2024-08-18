Aurora passes RSG test with flying colors; Fnatic ONIC beats Blacklist

MPL PH newcomer Aurora passed its first real test with flying colors following a flawless victory over RSG PH on Day 3 of MPL Season 14 this Sunday evening at Green Sun in Makati.

Composed of Demonkite, Renejay, Domeng, Edward, and Yue, Aurora showcased its prowess by defeating RSG PH via 2-0 sweep in Week 1 of the competitions.

According to its roamer Renejay, the goal is to qualify for the world championship later this year.

"We are focused on our goal which is to win and M6. We are not thinking about our opponents, it can be anyone," Renejay said after the match.

"To me, we are not a super team. When we joined Aurora, our mindset was we were just new players without achievements or anything. For us we are just rookies," said Edward when asked if they are an all-star team.

Earlier in the day, Fnatic ONIC PH scored a 2-1 win over Blacklist International. They join Aurora and Omega Esports with a 2-0 standing.