Crop losses due to ‘Enteng’ hit P659M

The Department of Agriculture (DA) reported on Friday that severe tropical storm “Enteng” (Yagi) left the country with crop losses amounting to P659.01 million.

Total volume loss was 28,788 metric tons (MT), damaging 22,309 hectares (ha) of agricultural areas, affecting 27,598 farmers and fishermen.

Rice output had the biggest volume loss of 26,736 MT, totally damaging 5,972 ha of rice-planted areas. Production losses were estimated at P624.06 million.

Camarines Sur was the hardest hit, with a value loss of P300 million to P600 million.

Corn and cassava also incurred crop losses worth P22.75 million and P1.77 million, respectively.

Enteng affected 132 ha planted to high-value crops, with a 533-MT volume loss worth P10.41 million.

Lastly, livestock and poultry, including goats and ducks, recorded losses of six head worth P16,000.

The DA said it will be handing out P202.86 million in assistance under the Survival and Recovery Loan Program of the Agricultural Credit Policy Council lending up to P25,000 per farmer payable in three years at zero interest and the available funds from the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation for the indemnification of insured affected farmers.

The latest report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) showed 16 deaths due to the combined effects of severe tropical storm “Enteng” and the southwest monsoon or habagat.

Of the reported fatalities — which are all pending validation — eight were in Calabarzon, three in the Bicol Region, two each in Central and Eastern Visayas, and one in Western Visayas.

Meanwhile, 11 people were hurt, with 17 reported missing.

Affected families numbered 538,602, or 2,061,726 individuals. Of this, 9,089 families, or 36,330 persons, sheltered in 424 evacuation centers.

The majority of the distressed people were in the Bicol Region, with 275,290 affected families, or more than 1,119,000 individuals. Central Luzon and Metro Manila followed, with 162,086 and 58,612 affected families, respectively.

At presstime, 25 road sections and 11 bridges remained impassable.

Damaged houses, on the other hand, numbered 5,965, of which 107 were totally destroyed. Likewise, 320 infrastructures were destroyed, amounting to more than P223,600,000.

Naga in Bicol, Camarines Sur, and Allen in Northern Samar were placed under a state of calamity.

Government aid amounting to P92 million has been provided to the affected families. Of the 146,740 families requiring assistance, 101,976 or 69.49 percent had been attended to, the NDRRMC said.

“Enteng” left the country Wednesday morning.