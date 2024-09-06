Parqal, the flagship development of Aseana City, proudly introduces the latest addition to its development: Bounce at Parqal, an outdoor sports complex designed to cater to sports enthusiasts of all levels.

This new facility reinforces Parqal’s identity as Aseana City’s main street, where live, work, and play, come together.

Strategically located within Parqal’s expansive open spaces, Bounce at Parqal offers a wide range of sports amenities that complement the existing lifestyle features of the development.

The complex boasts two multi-purpose courts, ideal for pickleball and volleyball, and a basketball court with dimensions matching FIBA standards.

A standout attraction is the full-sized 2,213-sqm football pitch, which accommodates both 9v9 and 5v5 matches.

The football pitch is currently home to young athletes training under the Azkals Development Academy, founded by former Bundesliga player Coach Stephan Schröck.

Reservations and payments can be made seamlessly through a dedicated online reservation portal at www.bounceatparqal.com, making it convenient for players to organize matches and events.

Bounce at Parqal is a space that promotes a stronger sense of community in Aseana City through sports.

Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or just looking for a fun way to stay active, Bounce at Parqal offers something for everyone.