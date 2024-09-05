'Twilight' animated series 'Midnight Sun' launches on Netflix

An animated adaptation of Midnight Sun, the companion novel to Stephenie Meyer's immensely popular vampire series Twilight, is officially in development on Netflix.

The animation of Midnight Sun will present the original Twilight story from the perspective of Edward Cullen (portrayed by British actor Robert Pattinson in the film adaptation), the male protagonist, mirroring the events of the Twilight Saga.

The book Midnight Sun was published in 2020, 15 years after the release of the first book in the Twilight Saga, which debuted in 2005.

The Twilight Saga had already been adapted into a film series, starting with the first book, Twilight, in 2008.