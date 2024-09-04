Tom Hiddleston stars in unique Stephen King adaptation: First look at ‘The Life of Chuck’

Tom Hiddleston takes center stage in The Life of Chuck, an upcoming film adaptation of Stephen King’s novella from the 2020 collection If It Bleeds. Directed by Mike Flanagan, known for his work on The Haunting of Hill House and Doctor Sleep, this film delves into the life of Charles "Chuck" Krantz, whose peculiar retirement triggers a series of apocalyptic events. The movie, which will have its initial screening at the Toronto International Film Festival on 6 September 2024, promises a departure from traditional horror, focusing instead on a more introspective and dramatic narrative.

The film features an ensemble cast including Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan, Mark Hamill, and Jacob Tremblay. The storyline revolves around the collapse of societal structures and natural disasters that lead to a quest for answers about Chuck’s enigmatic existence. The official photos released offer a glimpse into the film's rich character lineup and intriguing premise, setting the stage for its world premiere.