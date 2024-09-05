Mistakes in the military can cost a soldier his job.

Ukraine’s Air Force commander Mykola Oleshchuk was fired last week after one of the few F-16 fighter jets donated by Kyiv’s European allies crashed and killed a seasoned pilot.

While not blaming Oleshchuk for the crash, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said commanders should take care of their soldiers.

Another “casualty” was the commander of the United States’ naval ship USS John McCain.

Cmdr. Cameron Yaste was recently relieved of his position “due to loss of confidence in his ability to command the guided-missile destroyer,” the Navy announced in a statement, without elaborating, CNN reports.

Yaste was dismissed four months after a photo of him aiming a rifle with a sniper’s scope was posted by the US Navy on social media and it received negative reactions from netizens.

Social media users pointed out the scope was mounted backwards.

Following the post, the US Marines, on their X account, shared a photo of one of their members firing a rifle with the scope in the correct position, according to Fox News.

“Thank you for pointing out our rifle scope error in the previous post,” the Navy later wrote on social media, before deleting the post on Yaste, according to the Associated Press.