Once On This Island: A timeless tale hits the stage

It may be stormy outside, but it’s sunny on the island as 9Works Theatrical invited friends and the media to the preview of their newest musical, "Once On This Island," at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium, RCBC Plaza.

Tonight’s cast featured GMA artists Thea Astley as Ti Moune, and Garrett Bolden, Jr. as Agwe, god of water, alongside singer-actor Sam Concepcion as Daniel. Joining them in the cast are Radha, Shiela Valderrama-Martinez, Lorenz Martinez, Jef Flores, Raul Montesa, and more.

Dance to the music of the Gods on ‘Once On This Island’

According to director Robbie Guevara, this show is not only a favorite but also one of those classics that everyone can relate to, at any age.

"Once On This Island" officially opens tomorrow, 6 September, and runs until 29 September. Tickets are available via Ticket2Me.net.

Once On This Island’s cast, led by Garrett Bolden, Jr. as Agwe, god of water, Thea Astley as Ti Moune, and Sam Concepcion as Daniel. Both Bolden and Astley are GMA Sparkle artists.Photos by Bebeth Timbol
Theater actor Jef Flores, who alternates with Sam Concepcion as Daniel, with Once On This Island director Robbie Guevara.Photos by Bebeth Timbol
