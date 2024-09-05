Once On This Island: A timeless tale hits the stage

It may be stormy outside, but it’s sunny on the island as 9Works Theatrical invited friends and the media to the preview of their newest musical, "Once On This Island," at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium, RCBC Plaza.

Tonight’s cast featured GMA artists Thea Astley as Ti Moune, and Garrett Bolden, Jr. as Agwe, god of water, alongside singer-actor Sam Concepcion as Daniel. Joining them in the cast are Radha, Shiela Valderrama-Martinez, Lorenz Martinez, Jef Flores, Raul Montesa, and more.