Dance to the music of the Gods on ‘Once On This Island’

Somewhere in the French Antilles is an island where two different worlds were never meant to meet. Until a determined little girl questions her destiny, much to the chagrin of the island gods. So they decided to play along. But does love truly conquer all? That is the story at the heart of 9Works Theatricals’ latest production, Once On This Island, which opens 6 September at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium of the RCBC Plaza.
9Works’ artistic director, and also the show’s director, Robbie Guevara selected a diverse cast to tell this story, including young singers and TV stars alongside veteran theater actors. They gave a little sneak peek to the dynamic this brings to the show via a performance of Once On This Island’s iconic opening number “We Dance.” It also gave everyone a first look at the five artists playing the mischievous island gods who set Ti Moune, played by both Angela Ken and Thea Astley, and Daniel, alternated by Sam Concepcion and Jef Flores, on this epic journey of love.
Theater veterans (and also husband and wife team) Lorenz Martinez and Shiela Valderrama-Martinez play the two gods on different sides of this star-crossed love story. Goddess of love Erzulie (Valderrama-Martinez), and Papa Ge (Martinez), as the god of death, present Ti Moune with choices that she may or may not regret. The two actors are best known for playing character roles in various musicals by Repertory Philippines, Trumpets, and 9Works. As one of musical theater’s most beautiful voices, among Valderrama-Martinez’s most notable roles was as Fosca in Philippine Opera Company’s Passion, also directed by Guevara. On the other hand, Martinez is known for both his comic timing and dramatic chops on stage, which lends itself well his character’s sly nature.
R&B singer and actress Radha returns to the stage as Asaka, goddess of the Earth. She provides Ti Moune with nature’s bounty, as she journeya to the other side of the island. Garrett Bolden, Jr. plays Agwe, god of water, who sets the stage for the two worlds to collide, and the story begins. Both Radha and Bolden bring soul, not only in singing style, and heart to their characters and the show. Jasmine Fitzgerald joins the cast also as Erzulie, alternating with Valderrama-Martinez. She and Bolden were last seen as part of 9Works’ production of “Rent” earlier this year.
The show, created by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, first opened on Broadway in 1990. It soon became one of Broadway’s most beloved shows. Inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s The Little Mermaid, the writers juxtaposed this star-crossed love story to Martinique, weaving into it local traditions, superstitious beliefs, and island vibe. Once On This Island has also been staged in Manila a few times before. In fact, current cast members Lani Ligot and Noel Rayos (who is starring in his 100th production!), who play Mama Euralie and TonTon Julian, once played Ti Moune and Daniel opposite each other twenty years ago!
Completing the cast are Krystal Kane and Shanaia Gomez as Andrea, PJ Rebullida as Armand, and Raul Montesa (who alternates with Rayos as Tonton Julian). Playing the storytellers are JonJon Martin, Faye Castro, Jordan Andrews, and Sam Libao. Bianca Estacio and Reese share the role of little Ti Moune. Scenography and costume designer Mio Infante says he combined various elements of the Caribbean for the show’s overall look.
Once On This Island retells the age-old story of how love may conquer all, no matter what. The show runs from September 6 to 29, 2024. Tickets are available through Ticket2Me.net.