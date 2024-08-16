Dance to the music of the Gods on ‘Once On This Island’

Somewhere in the French Antilles is an island where two different worlds were never meant to meet. Until a determined little girl questions her destiny, much to the chagrin of the island gods. So they decided to play along. But does love truly conquer all? That is the story at the heart of 9Works Theatricals’ latest production, Once On This Island, which opens 6 September at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium of the RCBC Plaza.

9Works’ artistic director, and also the show’s director, Robbie Guevara selected a diverse cast to tell this story, including young singers and TV stars alongside veteran theater actors. They gave a little sneak peek to the dynamic this brings to the show via a performance of Once On This Island’s iconic opening number “We Dance.” It also gave everyone a first look at the five artists playing the mischievous island gods who set Ti Moune, played by both Angela Ken and Thea Astley, and Daniel, alternated by Sam Concepcion and Jef Flores, on this epic journey of love.

Theater veterans (and also husband and wife team) Lorenz Martinez and Shiela Valderrama-Martinez play the two gods on different sides of this star-crossed love story. Goddess of love Erzulie (Valderrama-Martinez), and Papa Ge (Martinez), as the god of death, present Ti Moune with choices that she may or may not regret. The two actors are best known for playing character roles in various musicals by Repertory Philippines, Trumpets, and 9Works. As one of musical theater’s most beautiful voices, among Valderrama-Martinez’s most notable roles was as Fosca in Philippine Opera Company’s Passion, also directed by Guevara. On the other hand, Martinez is known for both his comic timing and dramatic chops on stage, which lends itself well his character’s sly nature.