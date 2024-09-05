NZ groups learn UPLB smart tech

The New Zealand Embassy with officials from the Ministry for Primary Industries and the NZ Greenhouse Gas Research Center (NZAGRC), held a visit at the University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB) to witness advancements in the ASEAN Climate-Smart Agriculture (CSA) Initiative, which is supported by the New Zealand government.

Ambassador Catherine McIntosh led the visit, along with members of NZ Embassy, David Pacheco and Roger Hegarty of NZAGRC and Matthew Johnson from NZ MPI, to strengthen collaboration between New Zealand and the Philippines in promoting sustainable agricultural practices, enhancing food security without increasing greenhouse gas emissions.

UPLB welcomes envoy

