Intel considers Guo's case nat'l security concern

The National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA) said it is considering the case of dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo, also identified as Guo Hua Ping, a national security concern.

“Considering the fact that Miss Guo has been involved and charged with various criminal charges and involved in other unlawful activities, plus the fact that her Filipino citizenship is in question, the NICA considers this as a national security concern,” NICA legal officer Rowena Acudili made the statement during the Senate’s subcommittee on justice and human rights probe into Guo's escape from Philippine law enforcement.

At the hearing, Senate subpanel chairperson Senator Risa Hontiveros asked NICA to describe the ongoing situation related to Guo's attempt to evade Philippine law enforcement in terms of national security aspects.

Acudili said NICA received information that Guo fled the country on 18 August, despite facing an existing arrest order, but said this was not verified “at that time.”

“However, during that time it was not yet verified by other sources, and the following day, that’s on August 19, the good senator made a privilege speech that, indeed, Alice Guo is already in Indonesia or Singapore,” she stressed.

To recall, Hontiveros disclosed Guo’s departure from the country during her privileged speech during the Senate plenary session on 19 August.

Hontiveros lamented Guo left the Philippines on 17 July and arrived in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia the next day.

At the hearing, the senator asked NICA of its action after receiving the information.

Acudili told the Hontiveros that it continued its coordination with other intelligence agencies.

“In fact, our regional intelligence committee has already noted that as early as July 10, there was no longer any monitoring of Mayor Guo at the municipal office,” she added.

Guo, accused of links to criminal syndicates involved in Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) operations in Bambam, Tarlac, was arrested in Indonesia on Wednesday morning.