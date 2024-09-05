Sen. Tulfo reveals Alice Guo's arrival on Thursday

Senator Raffy Tulfo disclosed that dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo is set to arrive in the Philippines today, 5 September, in the evening via a chartered flight.

“Inaasahang darating sa Pilipinas mula Jakarta, Indonesia mamayang 6:18 PM si dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice Guo o Guo Hua Ping sakay ng chartered flight RP-C6188 (Dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice Guo or Guo Hua Ping is expected to arrive in the Philippines from Jakarta, Indonesia later at 6:18 p.m. via chartered flight RP-C6188),” Tulfo said in an advisory sent to Senate reporters on Thursday.

Tulfo said Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos and Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, P/Gen. Rommel Marbil, will be accompanying Guo during her repatriation to the country.

This development came after Guo’s arrest in Tangerang City, Jakarta, Indonesia at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Tulfo said Abalos is carrying the arrest warrant issued by the Senate Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms against Guo for proper implementation.

Guo will undergo the processing of the Bureau of Immigration and National Bureau of Investigation first to see if there are still possible cases that can be filed against her.

She will then be brought to the Senate detention facility, along with her sibling Sheila Guo, while waiting for the next schedule of hearing on massive illegal operations of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) in the country.