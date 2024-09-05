DOH logs over 100K cases of influenza-like illnesses since start of 2024

Over 100,000 cases of influenza-like illnesses (ILIs) have been logged by the Department of Health (DOH) since the start of the year. From 1 January until 24 August, the DOH has reported a total of 102,216 casea of ILIs.

The figure is 18 percent lower than the 125,153 cases reported during the same period in 2023.

However, the DOH noted an increase in cases over the last three to four weeks. The Health department attributed the rise in ILI cases to the ongoing rainy season.

All regions except the Bangsamoro have shown an increase in cases in the recent four weeks.

From 11 to 24 August, DOH recorded 5,006 ILI cases, but noted that numbers are still subject to change as there may be late reports.

Moreover, 9,491 cases logged from 28 July to 10 August were 55 percent higher compared to the 6,124 cases tallied from 1 to 27 July.

Amid the ongoing rainy season, DOH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa urged the public to take proactive measures against ILIs.

“Eat well, stay active, and get vaccinated. Wash and clean hands often, and wear a face mask properly when sick or in crowded conditions to safeguard everyone’s health,” Herbosa said.